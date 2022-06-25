Marketmen drop first game at Beaverton tournament

The Corvallis Marketmen fell 3-2 on Saturday to the Beaverton Sockeyes in their opening game at the Beaverton Wood Bat Tournament.

Tyler Seiber went 2 for 3 and scored a run in the loss. Camden Cyrus went 1 for 2 with an RBI.

None of the Sockeyes runs were earned as Corvallis committed two errors. Landen Parker took the loss for the Marketmen as he started and pitched four innings, giving up three runs on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Luey Campos pitched two scoreless innings in relief and Nathan Marshall pitched closed out the game with one no-hit inning.

On Friday, the Marketmen split a pair of games at Westview High School in Beaverton. Corvallis lost 3-2 to the Sherwood Lobos in eight innings and then defeated the Vancouver Mavericks 9-7.

In the loss to Sherwood, Cameron Ordway, Karsten Sullivan and Drew Rice each had two hits. Rice also had an RBI.

In the win over the Mavericks, Campos went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Marshall went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Corvallis (8-6) will continue play in the Beaverton tournament, which concludes Sunday.

