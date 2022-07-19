Corvallis Marketmen wrap up league play, look ahead to state play-in game

The Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen hit the ball well on Monday in their final American Legion baseball Area III game of the season against the Salem Withnell Dodgers.

The Marketmen also got solid pitching performances from starter Marcus Allen and reliever Russell Holly. But six Corvallis errors led to three unearned runs for the Dodgers, who took a 6-5 victory at Hansen Stadium at Taylor Field.

The Marketmen know they’ll have to play better defensively if they want to be competitive this weekend at the American Legion AAA state tournament in Roseburg. Corvallis (20-14, 6-6 Area III) will play the Beaverton Sockeyes (13-11) in a second round play-in game at 1 p.m. Friday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“I thought we pitched a great game. Both of our guys out there threw really well. We’ve just got to take care of the ball. I think a couple of those were a little bit of a lack of focus,” said Corvallis coach Evan Hilberg.

The Marketmen jumped out to the early lead on Monday, scoring four runs in the second inning. Michael Cale doubled to left to lead off the inning. Cale scored on a triple by Walker Still, who was then driven in on a triple by Landen Parker. Carson Gerding kept the rally going with an RBI single and a bases loaded walk by Nathan Marshall brought home the final run of the inning.

“We got a good feel of the ball. Everyone was jumping on it nice and early and it was a big momentum-type thing. One person hits a good shot, we all start getting good shots,” Parker said.

Corvallis added a run in the fourth on an RBI single by Karsten Sullivan. At that point the Marketmen were up 5-0 and Allen had thrown four scoreless innings.

The Dodgers (22-21, 9-3) got on the board with three runs in the fifth, forcing the Marketmen to go to the bullpen and bring in Holly, who forced a groundout to end the rally.

Salem took the lead with three runs in the sixth and all were unearned. The Dodgers strung together two singles and a walk in the inning but three Corvallis errors led to the big inning.

Corvallis was scheduled to play a nonleague doubleheader on Tuesday against the Post 20 Dirtbags. Hilberg said the goal for those games is to help the team sharpen up before the postseason.

Hilberg said it has been an enjoyable season with this squad.

“It’s always interesting. You start with a bunch of guys that kind of know each other. Some are teammates. They play against each other all spring and a lot of them grew up playing against each other in JBO and all that stuff," Hilberg said.

"So it’s always fun to watch as a coach these guys coming together again as enemies, so to speak, a week or two before in the high school season and then getting together and getting to know each other and playing some new positions, being in new spots in the lineup."

For Parker, this is the conclusion of his only season playing American Legion baseball. He moved to Corvallis from Elmira prior to his junior year of high school and last summer he played for the Crescent Valley DI team.

“It’s definitely nice just to get more ABs in, just to get a lot of games, a lot of good looks up there,” said Parker, who graduated from Crescent Valley this spring and will be attending Umpqua Community College in Roseburg this fall and playing baseball for the RiverHawks.

Marshall has been the Marketmen’s ace this summer and he will get the start on Friday against Beaverton in the play-in game. The two teams met earlier this summer at the Beaverton wood bat tournament and the Sockeyes took a 3-2 victory.

“They’re a good team. No matter who we end up playing, everyone around us can beat any other team on a given night it seems like,” Hilberg said.

Hilberg thinks the team’s pitching depth gives them a shot in this tournament. The further Marshall can go in Friday’s game the more pitching options he’ll have for the rest of the weekend.

“We have some good arms up top and some good depth that not all the teams have,” Hilberg said. “They’ve played some really good baseball. We feel like we can play with anyone in the state, so just got to get our foot in the door and play a good game Friday. Once you get in the state tournament everything resets. We’ve got to get through Friday first.”