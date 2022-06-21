Corvallis Marketmen sweep twin bill against Mid-Coast Dungies

The Corvallis Marketman earned a pair of road victories on Tuesday, sweeping a twin bill against the Mid-Coast Dungies in Newport.

The Marketmen won the first game 12-2 and the second game 13-3. Both games were called at the end of the fifth inning.

In the opener, Karsten Sullivan had a home run and four RBIs and Nathan Marshall went 2 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Walker Still had a double and three RBIs and walked twice.

Garrett Holpuch earned the win, giving up two runs on five hits with five strikeouts over five innings.

In the second game, Michael Cale went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Marketmen. Russell Holly went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Marshall recorded the win as he allowed three runs — two earned — on nine hits with six strikeouts.

Corvallis (7-4) will play the Vancouver Mavericks and the Sherwood Lobos on Friday afternoon at Westview High School.

