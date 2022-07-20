Corvallis Marketmen sweep doubleheader against Post 20 Dirtbags

The Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen wrapped up their regular season with two home wins over the Post 20 Dirtbags on Tuesday night.

Corvallis (22-14) won the opener 14-8 and the finale 2-1 in eight innings. The Marketmen will play a second round play-in game against the Beaverton Sockeyes at 1 p.m. Friday in Roseburg.

The winner of that game will earn a spot in the American Legion AAA state baseball tournament, which will begin on Saturday in Roseburg.

In the opening game on Tuesday, Nathan Marshall went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Tyler Sieber was 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored and Brett Babbitt had two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored. Dre Smith also had two hits and scored two runs.

Luey Campos pitched three scoreless innings of relief to get the win.

In the second game, Evan Bliss and Karsten Sullivan combined to hold the Dirtbags to five hits and no earned runs. Bliss started and pitched four scoreless innings, striking out three. Sullivan tallied six strikeouts in his four innings.

Campos had two hits to lead the Marketmen.