Corvallis Marketmen split games at Roseburg tournament

Camden Cyrus had two hits on Thursday as the Corvallis Marketmen took a 9-4 road win over the Eastside Cutters at the Roseburg tournament.
Corvallis put the game away by scoring five runs in the third inning to take a 7-1 lead.
Cyrus went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Nathan Marshall had two his and drove in a run.
The Marketmen spread the innings around on the mound with Garrett Holpuch, Landen Parker, Russell Holly each pitching two innings. Evan Bliss pitched a scoreless seventh and struck out two to close out the game.
On Friday, the Marketmen fell 7-1 to Klamath Falls in tournament play.
Brett Babbitt went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Marketmen, who were held to four total hits in the game.
Corvallis (4-2) continues play in the tournament on Saturday against Roseburg.