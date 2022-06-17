 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corvallis Marketmen split games at Roseburg tournament

  • Updated
Camden Cyrus had two hits on Thursday as the Corvallis Marketmen took a 9-4 road win over the Eastside Cutters at the Roseburg tournament.

Corvallis put the game away by scoring five runs in the third inning to take a 7-1 lead. 

Cyrus went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Nathan Marshall had two his and drove in a run.

The Marketmen spread the innings around on the mound with Garrett Holpuch, Landen Parker, Russell Holly each pitching two innings. Evan Bliss pitched a scoreless seventh and struck out two to close out the game.

On Friday, the Marketmen fell 7-1 to Klamath Falls in tournament play. 

Brett Babbitt went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Marketmen, who were held to four total hits in the game.

Corvallis (4-2) continues play in the tournament on Saturday against Roseburg.  

