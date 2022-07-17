Corvallis Marketmen split doubleheader against Salem Dodgers

The Corvallis Marketmen split a doubleheader on Saturday against the Salem Dodgers.

Corvallis won the first game 3-2 and Salem took the nightcap 11-3. The games were played in Scio.

Saturday's split clinched the outright American Legion Baseball Area III title for Salem (21-21, 8-3 Area III). The Marketmen (20-13, 6-5) will host Salem in both teams' regular-season finale on Monday.

Corvallis will finish second in Area III and will play a second round play-in game at 10 a.m. Friday in Roseburg against the fourth-place team from Area II.