 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Corvallis Marketmen split doubleheader against Salem Dodgers

  • Updated
  • 0

The Corvallis Marketmen split a doubleheader on Saturday against the Salem Dodgers. 

Corvallis won the first game 3-2 and Salem took the nightcap 11-3. The games were played in Scio.

Saturday's split clinched the outright American Legion Baseball Area III title for Salem (21-21, 8-3 Area III). The Marketmen (20-13, 6-5) will host Salem in both teams' regular-season finale on Monday.

Corvallis will finish second in Area III and will play a second round play-in game at 10 a.m. Friday in Roseburg against the fourth-place team from Area II. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News