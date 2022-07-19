Corvallis Marketmen let lead slip away in 6-5 loss Salem

The Corvallis Marketmen built a 5-0 lead through four innings on Monday night against visiting Salem in an American Legion baseball Area III matchup.

But six errors cost the Marketmen as the Dodgers rallied for a 6-5 victory. Salem scored three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to take the lead.

Karsten Sullivan had two hits and an RBI for Corvallis.

The Marketmen (20-14, 6-6 Area III) will play a nonleague doubleheader on Tuesday against visiting Post 20 Dirtbags.

