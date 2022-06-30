Corvallis Marketmen drop twin bill against Post 20

The Corvallis Marketmen lost both games of a doubleheader Wednesday night against visiting Post 20.

The Dirtbags won the first game 8-4 and the second game 7-6.

In the opener, Post 20 took a 4-0 lead before the Marketmen got on the board with one run in the bottom of the second. Nathan Marshall led the Marketmen, going 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Camden Cyrus and Cameron Ordway each doubled.

Garrett Holpuch took the loss. He pitched six innings and allowed six runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks.

In the second game, Post 20 once again jumped out to a big lead, taking a 5-0 in the fourth. Marshall led the Marketmen's comeback attempt, going 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Luey Campos went 2 for 4 with a double and Karsten Sullivan had a double and an RBI. Tyler Seiber doubled and scored a run.

Russell Holly went the distance on the mound, giving up four earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and four walks.

The Marketmen (10-8) will play Digital Trends in the Mickey Riley Star Spangled Tournament at 7 p.m. Thursday in Corvallis. That tournament will continue through Sunday.

