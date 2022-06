The Corvallis Marketmen defeated the Yakima Pepsi Beetles 8-2 on Sunday at the Beaverton Wood Bat Tournament.

Cameron Ordway had a single and three RBIs to lead the Marketmen. Carson Gerding had a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Garrett Holpuch got the start and pitched 3⅔ scoreless innings, giving up one hit with five strikeouts and three walks. Tyler Sieber got the win as he gave up one run over two innings.

Corvallis (9-6) will play Post 20 on Monday at Central High in Independence.

