OSU baseball: Beavers have two ore selected in MLB draft

Two more Oregon State baseball players were selected in MLB First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday.

Right-handed pitcher Jake Pfennigs was taken in the 13th round, 394th overall, by the Oakland Athletics. Pfennigs, from Post Falls, Idaho, pitched in and started 11 games for the Beavers in 2022. He finished the year with a 4-1 record and 3.96 ERA. He struck out 30 in 36⅓ innings.

The righty has pitched in 45 career games at the collegiate level, making 31 starts. He is 12-4 with a 3.75 ERA, striking out 116 in 144 innings.

It’s the second career selection for Pfennigs, who was taken in the 35th round in 2018 by San Diego but did not sign.

Pfennigs is the fourth Beaver to be selected by Oakland all-time, and the first since Ryan Gorton in 2012.

Fellow right-handed pitcher DJ Carpenter was picked in the 14th round, 427th overall, by the St. Louis Cardinals. Carpenter, who transferred from Central Arizona, pitched in 22 games for the Beavers in 2022, all in relief. He was 2-3 with a 7.77 ERA, striking out 31 batters in 24⅓ innings.

The selection is the first of Carpenter’s career.

Carpenter joins first-rounder Cooper Hjerpe as Beavers selected by St. Louis in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Hjerpe was taken with the 22nd overall pick on Sunday night, the first of the three-day event. Outfielder Jacob Melton was taken in the second round, 64th overall, by the Houston Astros, while fellow outfielder Justin Boyd, was picked 73rd overall by the Cincinnati Reds.

Outfielder Jacob Melton was taken in the second round, 64th overall, by the Houston Astros. His teammate, outfielder Justin Boyd, was picked 73rd overall by the Cincinnati Reds.

On Monday, Oregon State pitcher Will Frisch was picked in the sixth round, 173rd overall, by the Chicago Cubs; outfielder Wade Meckler was selected in the eighth round, 256th overall, by the San Francisco Giants; and catcher Gavin Logan was taken in the ninth round, 258th overall, by the Arizona Diamondbacks.