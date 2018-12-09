Former Oregon State coach Gary Anderson is heading back to Utah State to be the Aggies’ head football coach.
The university announced the hiring on Sunday.
Andersen spent 2½ seasons with the Beavers before he and the university mutually parted ways on Oct. 9, 2017, following a 1-5 start to the season.
A press conference to formally introduce Andersen will take place on Tuesday.
“We welcome Gary and Stacey and their family back to the Utah State family,” Director of Athletics John Hartwell said in a statement. “His care-factor for his players, coupled with his recruiting philosophy and plan to win, are keys to the continued success of Aggie football. His knowledge of the state of Utah and our program are unparalleled and we feel those attributes will greatly aid in the continued growth and success of Aggie football.”
Andersen spent four seasons (2009-2012) as the Aggies’ coach and was named the Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2012. He went 26-24 in those four years but was 7-6 in 2011 and 11-2 in 2012.
He served as an assistant coach at Utah this past season and would have made a return to Corvallis with the Utes on Oct. 12, 2019.
“Stacey and I are thrilled to be back at Utah State University," Andersen said in a release. “This is a special place and we are excited to meet these young men and play a part in seeing them succeed off and on the field academically, socially and athletically. We are grateful to reconnect with many great friends and supporters in Logan and want to thank John Hartwell and President (Noelle) Cockett for the opportunity.”
"We want to welcome Gary and his family back to Utah State University," Cockett said in a statement. “Gary clearly knows football and the blueprint for success at Utah State. He is dedicated to the success of his student-athletes in the classroom, on the field of play and in life after football. Gary's energy and enthusiasm will benefit the football program, athletics department and University, and as importantly, the Aggie fanbase across Cache Valley and beyond.”
Andersen left Utah State for Wisconsin, where he spent the 2013 and 2014 seasons before taking over the Oregon State job on Dec. 10, 2014, following Mike Riley’s departure to Nebraska.
In his two-plus seasons at OSU, Andersen compiled a 7-23 record but did end the Beavers’ eight-game losing streak to Oregon in the Civil War with a 34-24 win in 2016 in Reser Stadium.
The two-game winning streak to close last season gave the team and its fans hope for continued growth in 2017. But the Beavers lost the opener at Colorado State, 58-27, then needed a late touchdown to escape with a 35-32 win over FCS Portland State at home.
Then came four straight blowout losses, including a 38-10 setback at No. 14 USC in what turned out to be his final game coaching the Beavers.
Andersen was paid through Dec. 31, 2017, but agreed to release the university from all future contract obligations and salary. His guaranteed contract ran through 2021 and would have paid him a total of about $11.6 million.