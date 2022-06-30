American Legion baseball: Marshall, Allen lead Marketmen to tournament win

Nate Marshall is headed off to Lane Community College in the fall to continue his baseball career.

But not before he finishes a summer of American Legion play polishing his skills to prepare for the next level.

The recent West Albany High graduate doesn’t know what he’ll be asked to do when he gets to Eugene, whether it’s hitting, pitching or both. But he plans to be ready.

Marshall’s three hits and three RBIs Thursday — coupled with former Bulldog teammate Marcus Allen’s complete-game outing on the mound — powered Corvallis to a 10-1 win against Hillsboro-based Digital Trends on the first night of the Mickey Riley Star Spangled Tournament at Taylor Field.

Marshall had a two-run double to left-center field in a six-run second inning that gave the Gerding Builders Marketmen (11-8) a cushion against the overmatched Surfers, who had three errors in the inning and eight for the game.

“Just keep everything slow, everything simple. I haven’t been hitting all that well. I think I’ve been thinking too much at the plate instead of trying to hit the ball,” Marshall said of his plate approach. “So I kind of just sat back and said, ‘hey, I’m going to hit the ball tonight’ and it went well. It’s just having the mindset and confidence, really. ‘I can do this, I’m gonna do this.’”

In Monday’s opener of a three-game Area III series against Post 20, Marshall struck out 10 while allowing five hits and no walks in a complete-game effort.

Then, in Wednesday’s doubleheader versus the Dirtbags, he went a combined 4 of 6 at the plate with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Cameron Ordway and Russell Holly both had two hits as part of the Corvallis nine-hit attack Thursday. Holly had two RBIs and Ordway one. Tyler Seiber and Luey Campos each added a hit.

“Good approaches early, aggressive. The pitcher was throwing strikes, and I think we did a good job of swinging at good pitches early in counts but all in good hitters’ counts,” Marketmen coach Evan Hilberg said. “I just felt like we were on time, taking good swings.”

Allen, a right-hander who will be a senior at West Albany in the fall, gave up seven hits (all singles) and one walk with three strikeouts. He also drew three grounders that turned into double plays. Allen started one of those plays after a leadoff single in the third.

He said his slider wasn’t working much but it did when he needed it. He leaned heavily on the fastball to fill up the strike zone.

Allen came into the summer focused on getting more pitching variety.

“Working on a fourth pitch, third pitch, getting more confident with different breaking balls,” he said. “But it’s definitely getting better throughout the season, definitely seeing some improvement.”

Hilberg praised Allen for his work Thursday and so far this season.

“Marcus pitched really well on the mound then really good defense behind him,” the coach said. “He hasn’t pitched a ton, but the three or four times he has he’s looked good. For us, we need to throw strikes and let our defense play.”

In the middle of a stretch of 12 games in 11 days, Corvallis is looking to limit work from the bullpen. Allen and Marshall both helped that cause.

The Marketmen continue tournament pool play against Eastside at 7 p.m. Friday.

Marshall was one of five Marketmen to participate in the Richardson Oregon All-Star Series in mid-June at Goss Stadium, a two-game set that included many of the top 6A and 5A seniors.

Marshall, a righty, was the South team’s starting pitcher in the series opener. He yielded two hits, one earned run and three walks in three innings.

“Just being able to go over there and have a good time. Being serious when you need to. That was a big confidence boost, a lot of fun,” he said.

Having made the South roster, it allowed Marshall to think of himself as one of the better players in Oregon. Playing in the series was a goal since his freshman year of high school after seeing former West standout Chase Reynolds participate.

“That was a big thing,” Marshall said. “‘Hey, I want to be like him. I want that to be me my senior year.’”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. You can connect with him on Twitter: @JesseSowaGT.

