American Legion baseball: Marshall, Marketmen finish off home tournament with title

Corvallis found a spark playing in front of the home crowd at the Mickey Riley Star-Spangled Tournament.

All-around solid play produced the team’s first four-game winning streak of the season and the American Legion baseball program’s first title in the holiday tournament since 2017.

Nate Marshall held down Dallas Post 20 on the mound for the second time in a week and the Gerding Builders Marketmen got lots of timely hitting Sunday night in an 8-2 win at Taylor Field.

The right-handed Marshall limited the Dirtbags to five hits and allowed no walks over 6⅔ innings after doing the same in both categories six days early in a complete-game shutout. Evan Bliss got the final out on one pitch, drawing a grounder to end the game.

Marshall struck out eight Sunday and was named the tournament’s move valuable player after a four-game performance that also included going 5 of 11 at the plate with two doubles and five RBIs.

“Every pitcher wants to take the mound in the championship game, especially when we’re playing probably our best baseball of the season,” Marshall said. “Just kind of riding the momentum and trying to pitch the best that I can. That was fun.”

Michael Cale had three hits and Tyler Seiber, Karsten Sullivan and Walker Still each added two knocks apiece against a league opponent that swept a Wednesday doubleheader to take a three-game Area III series from the Marketmen (14-8).

Still had three RBIs and Cale two to lead the team.

“I think we’re all coming together a lot better and I think we’re playing our best baseball of the year right now,” Cale said, echoing some of the thoughts from Marshall, his former West Albany High classmate. “We’re not comfortable with where we are, we still want to improve. We really wanted to beat this team today and it showed.”

Corvallis jumped on the scoreboard with two runs in the first inning on Sullivan’s RBI sacrifice fly to center and Still’s two-out, run-scoring single to center.

The Marketmen made it 4-0 in the fourth with the help of five Dallas errors. Camden Johnson had a sacrifice bunt and Cale a RBI single.

But the Dirtbags didn’t go away, scoring two in the fifth on consecutive doubles to lead off the inning and later a two-out, run-scoring hit.

Corvallis found more offense and a cushion in the sixth with four runs on five hits and two more Dallas errors.

A Cale double and Camden Cyrus single each scored a run and a Still single drove in two. Seiber and Marcus Allen both had bunt singles.

“They continued what they’ve been doing all tournament,” Corvallis coach Evan Hilberg said of his team’s offense. “When they put the pressure back on us we responded back right away.”

Marshall faced a Dallas lineup that featured eight of the same starters as Monday, which he said helped him prepare for how he wanted to pitch certain batters.

He said he missed a few pitches in the fifth inning but “other than that I was pretty on tonight.” Seven of Marshall’s eight strikeouts came on batters looking at third strikes.

“Nate’s a dog. I’ve played baseball with Nate my whole life and he’s always showed up when he had to. I didn’t expect any less tonight,” Cale said.

Tyler Mishler had two hits and one RBI for Dallas.

Allen shared outstanding pitcher of the tournament honors with Dallas’ Jake Van Otter Loo after Allen’s complete-game, seven-hit shutout of Digital Trends in the Marketmen’s opener Thursday.

Dallas center fielder Braden Woods won the tournament’s Golden Glove award. Elijah Arnold of third-place Beaverton was named the outstanding hitter of the tournament.

The Marketmen are in the middle of 11 games in nine days. They finish off that stretch starting with home doubleheaders Tuesday (Northwest Diamond Sports 18U) and Wednesday (Eugene) before playing Eastside in Portland on Thursday.

Corvallis hosts Hillsboro on Saturday and its alumni game Sunday before jumping back into Area III play July 11 at Post 58 in Stayton.

“Four (wins) in a row is great, but we’ve got to forget them pretty quick. More games to come, as we’re right in the thick of the season,” Hilberg said. “We’ll enjoy it tonight, then come Tuesday we’ve got two more, and two more Wednesday. They’re coming at ya, so we’ve got to refocus after we enjoy a great tournament here.”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. You can connect with him on Twitter: @JesseSowaGT.

