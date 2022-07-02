American Legion baseball: Marketmen win third straight heading into tournament title game

Corvallis gathered some more momentum in its American Legion baseball season with Saturday night’s 10-4 win against Northwest Diamond Sports in the final round of pool play at the Mickey Riley Star-Spangled Tournament at Taylor Field.

The host Gerding Builders Marketmen, behind two hits apiece from Michael Cale, Karsten Sullivan and Walker Still, went 3-0 in pool play, having defeated Digital Trends 10-1 on Thursday and Portland Eastside 12-4 on Friday.

Corvallis will play for the program's first championship in its home tournament since 2017 when the Marketmen take on Dallas Post 20 at 7 p.m. Sunday. Corvallis last played for the title in 2019, losing to Beaverton.

The Marketmen (13-8) entered the tournament coming off an Area III three-game series with Dallas in which the Dirtbags took two of three, including a doubleheader sweep at Taylor Field on Wednesday, 8-5 and 7-6.

“We came to the field with not really too much energy but we’re gonna definitely show out tomorrow,” Corvallis pitcher Landen Parker said after Saturday’s win.

Parker, who had gone a few weeks without pitching, allowed four hits and four walks with two hit batters while striking out four in five innings against the Tualatin-based opponent’s 17U team.

In two innings of relief, Michael Cale gave up one hit and struck out two.

“There’s definitely a lot I can improve on and a lot to learn, said Parker, who credited the work of his defense, which included former Crescent Valley High teammate Luey Campos throwing out a runner at first on a hard-hit grounder to right field in the fourth inning.

The number of times Parker, a recent CV graduate, will be throwing to CV battery mate Still in the future are numbered. Parker is headed to Umpqua Community College in the fall, while Still returns to the Raiders for his senior year.

In the state playoffs this past spring, they teamed up to help Crescent Valley win the 5A state title.

“We’ve gone through a lot of ups and downs, mostly ups, and it’s always fun for me to go out there and compete with him,” Still said. “I think the chemistry from us being on the same regular-season team really carries over to the Marketmen.”

Added Parker: “I definitely can trust him a lot because he’s seen my pitches and I’ve seen the way he catches, and we can both get a feel for each other. So definitely a big advantage having a catcher like that.”

Saturday, the Marketmen answered a first-inning run by the visitors with four in the second to take the lead for good.

Corvallis got its four tallies on just one hit, a leadoff Still double. Tyler Seiber drove in a run on a fielder’s choice sacrifice bunt. Two runs scored on wild pitches and another on a throwing error.

The Marketmen tacked on three more in the fourth, highlighted by Still’s two-run single.

Corvallis answered Northwest’s three runs in the top of the fifth with three of its own in the bottom half. Cale had a run-scoring single and Allen followed with a double, also to left, to score another. Dre Smith drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to make it 10-4.

“After a couple tough losses, being able to bounce back right away then carry that forward has been good,” Corvallis coach Evan Hilberg said of his team’s tournament performance. “Our guys have been throwing the ball well on the mound, playing good defense and hitting. Taking advantage of stuff on the base paths, we’ve been aggressive there.”

In Sunday’s other placing games at Taylor Field, Beaverton and Portland Eastside will play for third (4 p.m.), Mid-Coast and Northwest Diamond Sports for fifth (1 p.m.) and Digital Trends will take on a Willamette Valley Baseball 18-and-over team for seventh (10 a.m.).

And the tournament wraps up with Corvallis getting a chance for some redemption against Dallas and another positive push forward.

“We’re looking for to playing in the championship game. It’s always a good thing in your own tournament, any tournament, really,” Hilberg said. “We kind of know we can beat each other, right? We’re expecting a competitive matchup with them. Looking forward to a good baseball game.”

