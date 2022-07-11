American Legion baseball: Marketmen win series opener on road

Nate Marshall pitched a complete game and Cameron Ordway had three hits Monday in Corvallis' 5-2 win against Post 58 in an American Legion Area III baseball game at Regis High School in Stayton.

Marshall allowed five hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks with two strikeouts,

Camden Cyrus had two RBIs, Karsten a double and one RBI and Ordway one RBI for the Gerding Builders Marketmen.

Corvallis took a 3-1 lead and went ahead for good with three runs in the top of the second inning.

The Marketmen (19-10, 5-2) will host Post 58 in a Tuesday doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.