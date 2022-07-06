American Legion baseball: Marketmen split doubleheader with Diamond Sports

Drew Rice had two hits and two RBIs and Dre Smith a double and three RBIs Tuesday as Corvallis defeated Northwest Diamond Sports 18U 10-4 in a nonleague American Legion baseball game at Taylor Field.

The Gerding Builders Marketmen (15-9) split the doubleheader after dropping the second game, 4-3.

Tyler Seiber and Karsten Sullivan also each had a double in the first game. Sullivan, Michael Cale and Walker Still each drove in a run. Rice and Sullivan both scored two runs and Seiber walked three times.

Garrett Holpuch, the Corvallis starting pitcher, allowed eight hits, four runs (three earned) and four walks with two strikeouts in six innings. Evan Bliss pitched a scoreless seventh inning, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out one.

Statistics from game two were not available.

Corvallis was scheduled to host Eugene in another nonleague doubleheader Wednesday and then play Eastside at Marshall High School in Portland on Thursday.