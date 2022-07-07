 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Legion baseball: Marketmen show off the bats in win against Portland Eastside

Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Corvallis scored seven first-inning runs and pounded 17 hits Thursday in an 11-7 win against Portland Eastside in an American Legion baseball nonleague game at Marshall High School in Portland.

Russell Holly, Nate Marshall and Walker Still each had two hits with a double for the Gerding Builders Marketmen. Cameron Ordway and Dre Smith also had two hits.

Evan Bliss added a double and two RBIs. Michael Cale walked twice, stole two bases and scored two runs.

Corvallis (18-9) hosts Hillsboro in a nonleague game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Jonah Advincula singled to lead off the bottom of the first inning for the Corvallis Knights on Friday night against Port Angeles. 

