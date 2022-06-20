American Legion baseball: Marketmen rally late to win league opener

Offensive rallies for both sides fell short of producing runs all night until the final inning.

Corvallis had a few opportunities to score against Mid-Coast pitcher Mitchell Johnson but came up empty. Landen Parker and the defense behind him were busy putting out fires to keep scratching zeroes on the other side.

But eventually both teams broke through, and it was Corvallis that was able to find a little bigger spark in the end.

Mid-Coast, based in Newport, scored four in the top of the seventh before the Gerding Builders Marketmen got five in the bottom for a 5-4 victory to claim the American Legion Area III baseball opener at Taylor Field.

Corvallis (5-4) took advantage of Johnson losing some of his control in the seventh, loading the bases on a hit batter and two walks.

Luey Campos then lined a two-run single down the left field line. Carson Gerding’s bunt single loaded the bases, and Michael Cale followed with a single to center that scored two more to tie the game.

Cameron Ordway was hit by a pitch as the first batter to face reliever Junior Gonzales and filled the bags again. Karsten Sullivan then hit a hard grounder to Dungies shortstop Tyler Biddinger, who threw toward home but was well wide of catcher Kaden Bruns, allowing the winning runs to score.

“I always knew we were going to get some hits. We just had to string it all together in an inning, and we did it that last inning,” said Campos, the Crescent Valley High product.

Added Corvallis coach Evan Hilberg: “We just kind of stuck to it. Our approach kind of changed in the last inning, for whatever reason. It will be a mystery to me forever. We started swinging, getting aggressive.”

Parker, also of Crescent Valley, went five innings, giving up three hits and four walks with three strikeouts and a hit batter.

Mid-Coast had runners reach third base with one out in the third and fourth innings but couldn’t get them home. The Dungies loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth before Parker drew an inning-ending grounder.

With Russell Holly in for Parker in the sixth, Ordway sprinted from his shortstop position to shallow center to dive and catch a ball for the third out, keeping Mid-Coast from a second baserunner and continuing a scoring threat.

In the seventh, the Dungies had three runs across on two singles, a hit batter, a walk and another single, all before one out was recorded.

Holly, of Sweet Home, then struck out a batter, got a grounder that led to a force at home and gave up a single to right before Campos threw home to CV teammate Walker Still to get another runner trying to add on to the lead on the play.

“He pitched well. We’ve got to limit the free stuff. A lot of free baserunners,” Hilberg said of Parker. “But he did well early on and I think got a little tired, lost a little focus. He got out of some big jams three or four times there and kept us in the game.

“Russ came in and threw strikes,” Hilberg added, noting you could see what happened for the opponent when strikes weren’t thrown late in the game.

That helped Corvallis get rolling despite being shut down to that point in the contest.

The Marketmen didn’t get a runner as far as second base against Johnson until the fifth. Corvallis couldn’t capitalize on Sullivan’s one-out single in the sixth.

“I feel like baseball changes momentum so easy in different directions,” West Albany’s Cale said. “I feel like they had quite a bit of it going into the bottom of the seventh.”

But Corvallis was gifted baserunners and took advantage. Cale was sitting curveball on a 2-2 count and got what he was looking for to tie the game.

The Marketmen’s roster includes all five area players who competed in last weekend’s Oregon All-Star Series in Parker, Corvallis’ Sullivan and Garrett Holpuch and West’s Cale and Nathan Marshall. It also features 4A all-stars Ordway and Gerding of Philomath and Holly.

Hilberg said his team has good pitchers and catchers and will play good defense despite the three errors committed Monday.

One of the tasks now is finding player leadership, which can be a challenge given this is a new group and the fact that the team hasn’t spent much time together as a full unit in the first few weeks of the season.

Cale said he believes a strength of the team is that the group plays “all-around good baseball.”

“I think when we’re locked in we do a good job,” he said. “I think when we’re in rhythm we play a different baseball game than when we’re not.”

The teams turned around and met in a Tuesday afternoon doubleheader at Newport.

Tuesday’s results were not available at press time. Find the results at democratherald.com and gazettetimes.com.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. You can connect with him on Twitter: @JesseSowaGT.

