American Legion baseball: Marketmen get league road win

Nathan Marshall pitched a complete-game, five-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts Monday in Corvallis' 4-0 win at Post 20 in an American Legion Area III baseball game at Central High School in Independence.

Marshall allowed one extra-base hit and walked none.

Former West Albany High teammate Marcus Allen added two hits, one RBI and a stolen base for the Gerding Builders Marketmen (10-6, 4-0).

Carson Gerding and Tyler Seiber each had a double and two total hits. Seiber also stole three bases and scored two runs. Cameron Ordway had a triple and one RBI. Karsten Sullivan had two hits.

Corvallis hosted Post 20 in a league doubleheader Wednesday and will open play in the Mickey Riley Star Spangled Tournament at 7 p.m. Thursday against Digital Trends.

