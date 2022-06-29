 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Legion baseball: Marketmen get league road win

  • 0
Nathan Marshall

West Albany High grad Nathan Marshall, seen here in a game last week, pitched a complete-game, five-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in Monday's win at Post 20 in Independence.

 Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media

Nathan Marshall pitched a complete-game, five-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts Monday in Corvallis' 4-0 win at Post 20 in an American Legion Area III baseball game at Central High School in Independence.

Marshall allowed one extra-base hit and walked none.

Former West Albany High teammate Marcus Allen added two hits, one RBI and a stolen base for the Gerding Builders Marketmen (10-6, 4-0).

Carson Gerding and Tyler Seiber each had a double and two total hits. Seiber also stole three bases and scored two runs. Cameron Ordway had a triple and one RBI. Karsten Sullivan had two hits. 

Corvallis hosted Post 20 in a league doubleheader Wednesday and will open play in the Mickey Riley Star Spangled Tournament at 7 p.m. Thursday against Digital Trends.

Corvallis 4, Post 20 0

CORVALLIS;102;000;1;—;4;9;0

POST 20;000;000;0;—;0;5;3

Marshall and Parker. Komes, Spencer (4) and Pinkerton, Merritt. WP: Marshall. LP: Komes. 2B: Gerding (C), Seiber (C), Cervantes (P). 3B: Ordway, 

Hits: Corvallis 9 (Seiber 2, Allen 2, Sullivan 2, Gerding 2, Ordway), Post 20 5 (Cervantes 3, Todd, Pinkerton)

RBIs: Corvallis 2 (Allen, Ordway), Post 20 0

