American Legion baseball: Marketmen drop nonleague home game to Hillsboro

Gerding Builders STOCK
Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Evan Bliss had two hits and Karsten Sullivan two RBIs Saturday for Corvallis in a 7-5 home loss to Hillsboro in an American Legion baseball nonleague game at Taylor Field.

Nate Marshall and Cameron Ordway each added a double for the Gerding Builders Marketmen, who led 5-1 through four innings of the nine-inning contest before Hillsboro scored five in the sixth and one in the eighth.

Garrett Holpuch was the Marketmen’s starting pitcher. He allowed four hits, one earned run and three walks with five strikeouts in 3⅓ innings. Marshall pitched a scoreless ninth inning, giving up two hits while striking out two.

Corvallis (18-10) hosts its alumni game at 1 p.m. Sunday before jumping back into Area III play with a 5 p.m. Monday game against Post 58 at Regis High School in Stayton.

