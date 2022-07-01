American Legion baseball: Early deficit no biggie for Marketmen in 12-4 victory

The Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen are essentially an all-star team that includes many of the best prep baseball players in Benton and Linn counties, where the high schools had an exceptionally strong spring on the diamonds.

So the belief in being able to bounce back from an early deficit, such as the one the American Legion team faced Friday night, is naturally strong.

Portland Eastside scored four second-inning runs with the help of two Corvallis errors to lead 4-1. But the Marketmen came back in the next frame to get eight on the board, aided by three errors from the visitors.

Behind the solid pitching of Cameron Ordway, Karsten Sullivan and Evan Bliss, Corvallis held on for a 12-4 to get to 2-0 in pool play at the Mickey Riley Star-Spangled Tournament at Taylor Field.

None of the four runs against Ordway in his three innings were earned, while Sullivan and Bliss each went two scoreless frames to finish it out.

“We have a lot of confidence. We have a lot of depth, 1 through 18,” said Marketmen leadoff batter Tyler Seiber, who had a run-scoring single to right field in the eight-run third in his second at-bat of the inning after getting hit by a pitch to start the rally. “All of us can swing the bat and put the ball in play and get base hits and score a lot of runs like we did.”

Added teammate Camden Cyrus: “We did a good job of keeping our energy up over the game, being sure to bounce back, get a run back right away.”

Marcus Allen had a double, and Nate Marshall, Cyrus, Seiber and Michael Cale all added singles in the third. Cale knocked in a run in two different at-bats in the inning, the first coming on a ground out.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Corvallis coach Evan Hilberg said he had confidence that the team could dig itself out of an early hole.

“I think they believe in themselves, too. Sticking with it, that can be hard early in a game,” he said. “Cam (Ordway) did a good job throwing strikes. We made a couple errors, which we can’t do. They took advantage of that. To respond like that was critical. Redirecting the momentum was big for us, then we hung onto it for the rest of the game.”

Cale, Allen, Marshall and Cyrus all had two hits for the Marketmen.

Marshall, a West Albany High senior this past spring, has found his stroke at the plate with nine hits and eight RBIs over the past four games. That followed a league win Monday against Post 20 in which he struck out 10 and allowed no walks.

“He’s a stud. He can throw the ball, he can do everything. That’s my homie,” Seiber, a recent South Albany High graduate, said of his former crosstown rival and now teammate.

Ordway allowed three hits and two walks while recording nine outs.

Sullivan and Bliss faced nine and seven batters, respectively, in their two innings. Sullivan gave up two hits and a walk with one strikeout. Bliss struck out two and hit a batter.

Cyrus, the catcher, liked what he saw behind the plate.

“Just throwing strikes, getting ahead. Making my job easier,” he said.

Corvallis (12-8) qualified for Sunday’s championship game with Friday’s win.

The Marketmen will play Diamond Sports of Tualatin at 7 p.m. Saturday in the final round of pool play.

Hilberg said his team understood it could have played better in Wednesday’s league doubleheader sweep by Post 20, and what held the Marketmen back were factors they can control. That made it easier to “flip the page” and focus on playing well in their home tournament and honoring the legacy of the tournament’s namesake, a former standout player in the program.

Corvallis defeated Digital Trends of Hillsboro 10-1 Thursday in the tournament opener for both teams.

The challenge now is to display the collective talent at a more regular clip.

“I think we’ve seen it throughout the year in different pieces. We’ve kind of had stretches of games where we’ve got everything going and then games where we’re not,” Hilberg said. “The pieces are there, for sure, but seeing it consistently and throughout each game and each inning in that game is important for us.”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. You can connect with him on Twitter: @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.