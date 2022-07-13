American Legion baseball: Doubleheader sweep puts dent in Corvallis league title hopes

The road to an Area III title and a state tournament berth got a little rougher for Corvallis American Legion baseball.

A doubleheader sweep at the hands of the visiting Post 58 Crushers on Tuesday at Taylor Field wasn’t what the Gerding Builders Marketmen needed.

Corvallis entered the night tied with Salem in the loss column in the Area III standings. The Marketmen (19-12, 5-4) left the field Tuesday needing a three-game sweep of Salem (18-19, 7-2) to grab the league’s top spot and a bye into the state tournament as the teams close out the regular season against each other.

The final series starts with a Saturday doubleheader at Scio High School and finishes with a single game next Monday at Taylor Field.

“It happens, and we still have a shot. We’re not out of it completely,” Corvallis outfielder Tyler Seiber said. “We’ve still got a season ahead of us, so it’s not the worst thing in the world.”

Corvallis can still get to the state tournament (July 23-27 at Roseburg’s Bill Gray Legion Stadium) if it doesn’t win the league. That would require winning a July 22 state playoff game, also in Roseburg.

The Marketmen opened the three-game series with the Crushers (14-19, 4-5) with a 5-2 win Monday in Stayton.

Tuesday, Corvallis managed just two runs and six total hits and allowed three earned runs, losing 5-1 and 2-1.

“We just have to be better at the little things in tight, competitive games against good teams,” Marketmen coach Evan Hilberg said. “If we had controlled that stuff we could have won one or both of them, or maybe still lost but at least we could have controlled it a little bit better.”

That was especially true in the second inning of the first game, when consecutive two-out errors gifted the Crushers a 2-0 lead. A bases-loaded hit batter by Corvallis pitcher Garrett Holpuch made it 3-0. Holpuch retired the first two batters of the frame before the game went sideways for the home team.

But with more games to be played, there’s a short time to learn from the mistakes and get ready for the next one. For the Marketmen, it’s a Thursday nonleague home doubleheader with Eastside before taking on Salem on Saturday.

“These guys came ready to play, the Crushers. They threw a lot of strikes and played good defense. They swung the bats, they were aggressive at the plate and they made adjustments, and we didn’t as well as them,” Hilberg said. “That can be the difference against a good team in games that matter for standings and finishing and first place.”

Holpuch went 6⅓ innings on the mound in game one, allowing five hits, five runs (two earned) and four walks with five strikeouts.

Teammate Marcus Allen went the distance in the nightcap. He gave up four hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk while striking out three.

“He was good. He was throwing strikes and getting ahead in the count,” Hilberg said of Allen. “All that makes a big difference in terms of the defense, right? They’re ready to play, they’re engaged.”

Corvallis took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning of the second game when Karsten Sullivan followed Nate Marshall’s one-out double to left with a single to the same field.

But Post 58 came right back in the top of the fifth, again rallying after the first two batters were retired.

Allen hit a batter and the next, Tanner Manning, doubled to right-center to pull the visitors even. Manning then stole third base, and on the play Corvallis catcher Camden Cyrus’ throw to the hot corner sailed high, allowing Manning to score the go-ahead run.

The Marketmen were retired in order in the fifth, stranded a runner at second base after a two-out walk in the sixth and went down 1-2-3 in the seventh.

Marshall had three of the six Corvallis hits on the day, Sullivan two and Evan Bliss the other.

“We just need to be better,” Seiber said. “Our plate approaches weren’t good. We’re just too worried about umpire calls and stuff we can’t control. We just need to focus on ourselves, and having good approaches and swinging the bat well.”