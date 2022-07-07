American Legion baseball: Corvallis sweeps doubleheader against Eugene

Five different players had a two-hit game Wednesday as Corvallis swept an American Legion baseball nonleague home doubleheader against visiting Eugene at Taylor Field.

The Gerding Builders Marketmen won 3-2 and 11-10.

Michael Cale, Cameron Ordway and Tyler Seiber all had two hits in the opener. Ordway had a double, while Cale and Karsten Sullivan each had one RBI.

Marcus Allen pitched a complete-game three hitter, allowing two runs (one earned) and one walk with two strikeouts.

Corvallis took a 2-1 lead with two runs in the third inning and scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Sullivan and Camden Cyrus each had two hits in game two. Seiber had two RBIs and stole two bases.

Corvallis scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to lead by four before Eugene rallied with three of its own in the seventh. Luey Campos recorded the final two outs on the mound for the Marketmen.

Corvallis (17-9) played at Eastside in Portland on Thursday and will host Hillsboro at 1 p.m. Saturday.