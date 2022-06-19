American Legion baseball: Corvallis drops final two games at Roseburg tournament

Corvallis managed just three hits and committed two errors, leading to three unearned runs Sunday in a 5-1 loss to Fairfield as the Gerding Builders Marketmen wrapped up play at the Roseburg tournament.

Drew Rice, Max Gregg and Kael Compton had hits for Corvallis (4-4).

Walker Still walked and scored a run. Camden Johnson walked and had one RBI.

Roseburg 3, Corvallis 2

Corvallis couldn't hold a late lead Saturday, as Roseburg scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to take the win at the Roseburg tournament.

Gregg pitched six innings for the Marketmen, allowing four hits, one earned run and two walks with seven strikeouts. Evan Bliss got the next two outs on the mound, giving up one hit, two unearned runs and one walk with one strikeout.

Luey Campos, Still, Rice and Bliss each had a hit for Corvallis. Campos also had a stole base.

The Marketmen host Newport at 7 p.m. Monday.

