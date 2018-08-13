As fall approaches, make sure kids are ready to head outdoors, too. Here are a few things to consider when preparing to hit field and stream with young ones:
Hunter education classes
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife offers two types of hunter education classes: a traditional classroom experience or independent study, which kids can do from home via workbook or online course.
Independent study students also need to attend a field day to receive their hunter education certificate. Both types of classes take about 12 hours to complete.
For a list of classes and field days open in Oregon, visit the Hunter Education Registration page on MyODFW.com. New classes are added regularly, so check back if you don’t see a date, time or location that works for you.
Independent study students can take one of four online courses or request a free workbook by emailing odfw.info@state.or.us.
Youth pheasant hunts
Youth hunters (age 17 and under) can sign up now for ODFW’s free pheasant hunts happening around the state in September.
The events are being held in, Central Point, Corvallis, Eugene, Irrigon/Umatilla, John Day, Klamath Falls, La Grande, Madras, Portland/Sauvie Island, The Dalles (Tygh Valley).
See dates below and register online at https://or.outdoorcentral.us/or/license (see Register for a Class/Youth Upland Hunts), at a license sales agent or at an ODFW office that sells licenses.
Note that the Ladd Marsh and Fern Ridge hunts do not require advance registration.
ODFW and partners stock pheasants at these special hunts to give youth a head start on regular pheasant seasons, which don’t begin until October. Quail and dove also can be hunted. Volunteers often bring trained hunting dogs to hunt with participants. Some events begin with a shotgun skills clinic, so participants can practice clay target shooting before hunting.
These events are open only to youth who have passed hunter education. (ODFW has many hunter education classes and field days available before the events.) An adult 21 years of age or older must accompany the youth to supervise but may not hunt.
ODFW stresses safety during the hunts. Both hunter and supervisor must wear a hunter orange hat, eye protection and a hunter orange vest — equipment provided at the clinics by ODFW to anyone who doesn’t have it. Hunters also need to check in and out of the hunt.
The hunts are free, though participants need a valid hunting license ($10 for youth 12 and older, free for age 11 and under) to hunt. Youth hunters age 12-17 also need an upland game bird validation ($4). Licenses and validations will not be sold at the events.
While most areas have a hunt both Saturday and Sunday, youth hunters may sign up for only one hunt. They are welcome to hunt stand-by on the other day.
Find more details about each hunt, including who to contact for more information, on the Workshop and Events page of MyODFW.com.
Hunts available are:
• Central Point, Denman Wildlife Area, Sept. 15 and Sept. 16.
• Corvallis (near Camp Adair), E.E. Wilson Wildlife Area, Sept. 29 and Sept. 30.
• Eugene, Fern Ridge Wildlife Area, Sept. 8 and Sept. 9. Registration not necessary but appreciated.
• Irrigon Wildlife Area (between Irrigon and Umatilla), Sept. 22 and Sept. 23. Sign up for morning or evening hunt (morning only on Sunday).
• Klamath Falls, Klamath Wildlife Area, Sept. 15 and Sept. 16. Additional hunt on Oct. 20 when Miller Island Unit open to youth hunters only on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at 10 a.m. Call 541-883-5732 from more information.
• John Day Valley, Sept. 15 and Sept. 16.
• La Grande, Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area, Sept. 15 and Sept. 16. No advance registration required.
• Madras, private lands, Sept. 8 and Sept. 9. Sign up for one of several three-hour hunting shifts.
• Portland, Sauvie Island Wildlife Area, Sept. 15 and Sept. 16.
• Tygh Valley/The Dalles, White River Wildlife Area, Sept. 15 and Sept. 16.
Metolius Pond
Metolius Pond, a new fishing pond for kids and disabled anglers on the grounds of the old Metolius Hatchery, is now open for fishing.
The pond will be stocked regularly with trout from Wizard Falls Hatchery, providing an easier fishing opportunity in an area with no other stocked ponds.
“Trout are difficult to catch in this area, as the Metolius River is renowned as a challenging place to fish and is restricted to catch and release fly-fishing only,” said Jennifer Luke of the department. “This new pond will give kids and disabled anglers from this area or visiting Camp Sherman a great opportunity to catch a trout.
"The new pond is also in a very scenic area near Spring Creek and its spawning kokanee and redband trout, with views of Black Butte,” added Luke.
The pond is open to kids age 17 and under and anglers with a disabilities license. Fishing is free for kids age 11 and under, while older kids need the Youth License ($10 for both residents and nonresidents; includes fishing, hunting, shellfish and Columbia River Basin Endorsement).
The bag limit is two fish per day, and the pond is open sunrise to sunset.
The Metolius Pond grounds include a parking area (including ADA parking), ADA path and vault toilet. A gravel pathway around the pond will provide easy access for anglers.
The Metolius Pond project was funded by the Restoration and Enhancement Board and included improvements to wildlife habitat on the site such as wildlife friendly fencing and planting of native shrubs and grasses. School groups will also be invited to use the site for field trips to fish or learn about stream habitat and kokanee spawning in Spring Creek.
Directions to Metolius Pond: From Sisters, drive 9 miles northwest on Highway 20 and turn right at the Camp Sherman/Metolius River Recreation Area sign. Veer left at the fork and head to Camp Sherman (2.5 mi), then turn right onto Old Fish Hatchery Road. Go to the end of road to the parking area.
