Rodeo fans were treated to a spirited competition this past weekend at the Philomath Frolic Rodeo, which wrapped up competition Saturday night. The rodeo, sanctioned by the Northwest Pro Rodeo Association, featured bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, bull riding, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping, donkey races and mutton busting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.