Rodeo fans were treated to a spirited competition this past weekend at the Philomath Frolic Rodeo, which wrapped up competition Saturday night. The rodeo, sanctioned by the Northwest Pro Rodeo Association, featured bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, bull riding, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping, donkey races and mutton busting. 

Photos by Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

