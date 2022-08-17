Dirty Boots: A trip down the river

Willamette Tides is a new adventure company in Corvallis that aims to make the river more accessible to those who live on its banks.

Owner Travis Limerick said the company provides rafts, tubes and kayaks (and life jackets, of course!), as well as a shuttle service to the starting point. There are three routes: the two-hour Voyage, the four-hour Journey and the one-night River Camp.

Mid-Valley Media reporter Joanna Mann and videographer Logan Hannigan-Downs kayaked down the Willamette Water Trail to experience the beauty of the river for themselves. Tough job, huh?

Scan the QR code below to watch a video of the trip, and read more about Willamette Tides and the economic and social impact of river tourism on A1.