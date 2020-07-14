Mailbag: Turn out the lights, collect your PERS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every rose has its thorns. The rose known as Oregon State University President Ed Ray grandiflora is no exception. No one can deny his extraordinary reimagining of the OSU campus, but at what price?

During his tenure, campus green spaces and parking were replaced by buildings. Adjacent neighborhoods became parking lots. These neighborhoods saw single-family housing torn down and replaced by apartments and rentals disguised as houses. Mega-apartment complexes were built on property that could have been used for affordable housing.

City services were stretched to the maximum, only to be supported by our property taxes. Horrid rush hour traffic in and out of Corvallis became the norm.

When citizen and interest groups attempted to meet with Dr. Ray, they were met with silence. When citizens finally did communicate with him, his arrogance became apparent.

When citizens asked our state representatives to help open a dialogue with Dr. Ray, they ignored us. To many city officials, Dr. Ray could do no wrong. By then Dr. Ray had acquired the nickname "My Way or the Highway Ray.”

Dr. Ray may have left OSU in a better place, but not the community we call home. His supporters and acolytes are many, even though his thorns are also many. His legacy will always be questioned.