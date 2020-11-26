Mailbag: Guidelines for decision-making

In the public sector, when considering a proposed law, rule or regulation, I think the following guidelines should be applied:

1. Common good — Make sure it benefits all citizens, not just a special interest group.

2. Common sense — Make sure it passes the common sense test, never because it is politically correct.

3. Cost/benefit analysis — short- and long-term. Make sure the benefits exceed the costs. If the costs exceed the benefits, is it worth doing?

4. Money — When it comes to spending money, make your decision as if it were your own money, never because it is other people’s money.

5. Change — When you change something, one of three outcomes will occur: It may get better, it may stay the same or it may get worse. Make sure your change will make it better.

6. Problem — Make sure it is a problem looking for a solution, never a solution looking for a problem.

7. Simple — Keep it as simple as possible so everyone can understand it.

8. Consequences — Evaluate the intended consequences, but, more importantly, evaluate the unintended consequences.