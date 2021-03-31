Mailbag: Democrats passed Jim Crow laws

Robert Harris falsely tells us “Jim Crow has reawakened among Republicans in efforts to reverse the voting rights acts of the 1960s” (Mailbag, March 14).

Some comments:

(1) In order for something to reawaken, it must first have experienced an initial awakening, which is not the case here. Every single Jim Crow law ever put on the books was written, passed and enforced by Democrats — every single one.

(2) In both houses, a higher percentage of Republicans than Democrats cast an “aye” vote in 1964 for both the Voting Rights and Civil Rights acts. This is also true of the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments, and the Civil Rights acts of 1866 and 1957.

(3) A law that applies equally to all residents of a state is not inherently racist, but it has become standard practice for Democrats to cry that it is. This is, frankly, abominable behavior on their part, not worthy of decent people. Election laws put absolutely everybody on the same footing.