 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Bring troops home from no-win war

Mailbag: Bring troops home from no-win war

{{featured_button_text}}

How long must we subject our country and military to wars we cannot win?

Afghanistan and Iraq have taken many good soldiers from us, and untold amounts money. Stories tell of pallets of money flown to those countries and doled out to warlords and corrupt politicians. This country’s ideas of fighting wars hasn’t changed since Vietnam. Those countries have been killing each other forever. We can’t stop that. If you think Afghan and Iraq want us there, wait till the money stops flowing in. Our troops deserve better.

As a Vietnam vet, I see a no-win war here too. Bring our troops home.

Jack Cox

Millersburg

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News