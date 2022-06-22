Letter: Your opinion will be better received

I must take umbrage at the language that you used in your editorial of June 12, “Oregon State’s new president will bring new perspective.”

I have no problem and no doubt that the new president of Oregon State University will bring a fresh perspective to the office she serves. But my issue is the choice of words to describe both Ed Ray and F. King Alexander as “old white guys.”

Our society tends to overlook the fact that any racism is still racism, regardless of who it’s aimed at. You can be just as discriminatory toward Caucasians as you can toward African Americans, Asians or Hispanics.

In addition, it was a poor choice of words, for it was both unprofessional and disrespectful. True, responsible journalism does not take potshots (so to speak) toward anyone based on the writer’s feelings alone. And an editorial is indeed the forum for the opinion of the editor.

But in that forum, you can achieve much more by sticking to the subject and explaining why you feel that way without using disrespectful and unprofessional language — language that is discriminatory as well.

So next time, please state your opinion in a way that doesn’t add fuel to the flames that are already burning. Your opinion will be much better received if you do.

Mary Marsh

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0