Letter: Your future is set by next election

Living in Oregon for over 70 years, I have seen the changes and have formed a political opinion about those changes.

It’s a fact the Democrats have run this state for the last 30 years, so when it comes to who is responsible for how the state has been run, the Democratic Party chose the direction and where we are today is all on them.

It’s my hope that the state comes back from the insanity of voting for the same party while thinking things will change for the better by doing so. The evidence is plain to see that Oregon will not do better but will get far worse if we continue with Democratic control.

It doesn’t take an old man to see when Oregon was much better off, when Portland was a great city, when taxes were reasonable, when the cost of living was affordable, when our schools were productive and government had more common sense. Oregon won’t last another 30 years under the thinking of today’s Democratic Party. You have a chance to save Oregon at the next election.

Your future is set by this next election.

James Farmer

Albany