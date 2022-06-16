Letter: Your chance to weigh in on issue

Oregon’s Legislative Task Force on Universal Health Care is preparing to submit its recommendations on how a publicly funded system of universal health care for all Oregonians would operate and be paid for.

The report is due in September. This month, the task force is looking for your feedback on the proposals it is considering.

The task force was charged with developing a plan for a state-based system of care that would be comprehensive, affordable, equitable and of high quality. The group has been working on this for two years and has received extensive input from the public. Members know what the people of Oregon want and need; now they want to know what we think of the recommendations they have developed.

There will be a series of virtual meetings designed to get input from different geographical areas on different dates. The meeting that will focus on Willamette Valley residents south of Portland is set for 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 25, but there will be a total of six meetings if you have a conflict at that time. Please plan on attending one of the meetings.

Further information, including the draft of the proposal, can be found by Googling Task Force on Universal Health Care.

This is your chance to weigh in on this critical issue.

Ray Hilts, Health Care for All, Linn County Chapter

Albany

