Letter: You spent how much on 'wordsmithing?!'

Re: Community Safety and Justice Campus (“Benton County: The word ‘community’ is friendlier than ‘public’” (May 12):

Wow! The property isn’t even yours yet and you just spent how much money on the “wordsmithing?!” I don’t imagine a Lake Oswego-based consultant comes cheap.

And by the way, shame on the county for becoming a bully and trying to take what they want by invoking eminent domain! The landowner has stated his asking price for the land, which can be whatever he wants it to be. It is his to sell. As the buyer, you either accept that price, negotiate or pass.

If the county doesn’t want to pay the asking price for the north site, then it should be crossed off the list and one of the other identified sites brought back up for reconsideration. Or you keep looking!

Julianna Burke

Independence

