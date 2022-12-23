Letter: You may have some 'splainin' to do

Mr. Crisp, you sound like a 5-year-old who thinks he knows how to drive: You don’t know what you don’t know (“Who gets to decide when and how we die?,” Dec. 15).

Before you argue for the right to end one’s own life, tell us where life came from. We can’t delegate authority to end that which we didn’t initiate.

You’ll reply that you don’t need to abide by religious categories. But I’m not talking religion. I’m talking about your total ignorance in the proposition. The best of science doesn’t have a clue about how life began. This total blindness is paralleled by an equally complete ignorance about what happens after life ends.

I confess I’m persuaded that God exists and has spoken. He calls life and death his prerogative. He allows humans the freedom to pursue the best in health care, palliative care and ethical end-of-life decisions. He doesn’t delegate the freedom to take another’s life or to end one’s own.

You may not accept my faith. Still, the vacuity of your knowledge about existence outside our present lives demands you answer the hard questions before your supremely confident 5-year-old self says, “Hop in friends, I’ve got this!” You want to put a loaded gun into another’s hand and say, “It’s your call! We’re good! Whenever you’re ready!”

You might want to rethink what you don’t know before you press ahead. You could have serious answers to give when it’s your turn to appear on the other side of the curtain.

Ed Reister

Tangent