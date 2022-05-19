Letter: You have chosen side of oppressor

The May 11 Lebanon City Council meeting was interesting, to say the least.

Thank you to City Council President Michelle Steinhebel for filling in for Mayor Paul Aziz, who was not able to attend. Your respect for each speaker was appreciated.

There was a motion to open discussion concerning the Pride proclamation. Sadly, it was rejected by the council. Fear has always been the great motivator, and it seems the majority of the council just didn’t want to deal with it.

Young people courageously spoke in defense of Pride, insisting it was not their intention to cause problems but to simply be recognized and affirmed for their personal identities.

One citizen’s reason for rejection was based on religious beliefs. (But I don’t recall Jesus making such denials to the marginalized.)

Others warned of violence and outside agitators should there be a proclamation supporting Pride. Fear.

Our town of Lebanon is progressing in so many ways. With our college, we are attracting even more young and professional people. It is embarrassing for some of us to think we have publicly turned our backs on support of Pride. That very well could discourage businesses from coming to Lebanon.

Young people today do a lot more research when they are looking as to where to put their homes, their businesses and their dollars. That very well could discourage many from investing in a city that professes to be friendly.

Thank you, Councilor Nassar, for your proposal to open discussion, even though it was defeated.

Lebanon City Council: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” — Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Marilyn Belcher

Lebanon

