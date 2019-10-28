Imagine waking up in the middle of the night to a strange noise to discover the noise is a live wire “dancing” around the street and setting fire to roadside brush.
Imagine waking up to the sound of a power pole bursting into pieces in your backyard.
Now, imagine calling 911 about these situations and getting a busy signal or put on hold.
Thank goodness when these situations occurred, I got an immediate response. Most of us expect an immediate response. Without upgrading dispatch equipment and increasing personnel, we will continue to have 1983 equipment and more likelihood of delayed responses. This is an invitation for disasters in our future.
As a rural resident of Benton County, I am thankful for the volunteers who continue to respond with expertise to our emergency needs in the greater Adair Village – Soap Creek areas.
I am voting “yes” on Ballot Measure 2-124 so those volunteers can have a reliable communication system adequately staffed.
I am voting “yes” because it is important to invest in protecting the things we love about this place we call home.
Catherine Stearns
Corvallis (Oct. 20)