Letter: Yay for paper's Higgins endorsement

Well, color me surprised. And pleased. The paper endorsed Helen Higgins for county commissioner.

I’ve been serving on Helen’s campaign committee and have learned how truly suited she would be for this position. As a former commissioner, I’ve rarely seen someone work as hard as she does. She has learned as much without actually being a commissioner as someone who has actually been in the job. Just think what she could do if she was official.

She is needed now as someone who will provide lengthy leadership for the future of the county. There are many snarly issues to be combated and she will be around long enough to see many of them through (or at least a good start). Landfill, justice center, housing crisis, climate change.

She admits she loves a challenge, and the bigger, the better! That’s what the county needs — someone who is supercharged to tackle these mega-problems.

Yay for our local newspaper’s recognizing this.

Anne Schuster

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0