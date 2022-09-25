Letter: Writers ponders future with paper

I’ve enjoyed a morning ritual for some years since I retired: I start the coffee machine, and while it’s brewing, I check my email, the weather forecast and the headlines on CNN, Washington Post or BBC.

Then I pour the first cup and sit down to work the crosswords and the Jumble and watch the outside world wake up. Then I, too, am awake and ready for breakfast and the rest of the day.

Obviously I can access news online, but I made the choice of paying extra to have a physical newspaper delivered to my home because I do prefer to read a printed page and to have the puzzles pencil-ready.

I continued to pay for this even as the G-T merged with Democrat-Herald and as the paper shrank during COVID-19. I considered it an act of faith in the local newspaper, and recently I’ve been heartened to see better coverage of Benton County and Corvallis news. Perhaps, I hoped, my faith was justified.

But now you’ve taken away much of what I valued on the first page I turned to each morning, and I’ll need to think about whether you and I have a future together. I might have a more forgiving attitude if the change had been accompanied by better local news coverage, but that hasn’t happened in the ensuing week.

Alan W. Taylor

Corvallis