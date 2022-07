I am disappointed that you no longer publish the TV guide grid.

One of the reasons I have continued to subscribe to the paper is for the TV guide.

The paper is very expensive as is, and the least I could expect is the TV guide. I am not willing to pay more money to purchase the TV guide you advertised.

I won’t be renewing my subscription, and will encourage my family and friends not to renew theirs.

Maria Clark Harmon

Corvallis