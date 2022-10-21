Letter: Writer will vote Struthers for mayor

In the two years that Andrew Struthers and I served on the Corvallis City Council together, I observed him to be thoughtful, dedicated and accessible.

Now that I am a county commissioner and he is the council vice president, he has continued to demonstrate those traits. I respect Andrew because he has proven that he is willing to go above and beyond for Corvallis.

Not only is he the council vice president, but he has taken on extra work as the chair of both the Charter Review and Advisory Board Restructuring Ad Hoc committees, the vice chair of the Budget Commission, the chair of the Corvallis Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, and much more.

Andrew is a hard worker and is dedicated to serving Corvallis — which is why I’m voting for him first for mayor.

Nancy Wyse

Corvallis