Letter: Writer will vote for McLeod-Skinner

There are many different issues facing our state. Extreme weather events resulting from climate change affect all of us. We are at a turning point in the planet’s future, and must elect people who will prioritize addressing these threats.

Jamie McLeod-Skinner learned firsthand how devastating wildfires can be to families whose homes and livelihoods have been destroyed when she led wildfire recovery efforts in the city of Talent. She secured millions of dollars in aid and housing for those affected.

As a resident of rural Oregon, Jamie also understands that drought relief is a crucial issue for our farmers and ranchers. She has worked with communities to improve water access for those affected by the multiyear drought.

Jamie is an emergency response coordinator for the Oregon Health Authority. She works to address the needs of all Oregonians to be prepared to cope with emergencies.

I will be voting for Jamie McLeod-Skinner as our representative in the 5th Congressional District, as I believe she will work hard and will deliver results for regular Oregonians like myself, and not for D.C. elites or special interests. I hope you will join me. Find out more about her priorities online.

Susan Leonard

Albany