During a time when climate impacts are increasing, water levels are dropping and wildlife populations are plummeting, I fail to grasp the logic, rationale or evidence that justifies removing 80 trees in the city of Albany next to the Willamette River (Feb. 6, "Time to say timber").

Born and raised in Oregon, I describe our community as a place for everyone, including birds, fish, plants and people — all of us together. When humans remove trees, we destroy wildlife habitat and the ability of the water to maintain both its quality for fish and birds, as well as quantity for drinking water, agricultural supply and recreation. Our community is fractured.

In addition, I know a number of people who are mentally and emotionally healed by spending time along the waterfront under a canopy of trees that provide shade and help keep our community cool and comfortable. When we replace trees with cement, our quality of life is diminished. Psychology Today’s article “How Nature Heals” is worth reading.

In our increasingly frenzied world, nature provides quiet space, a slower pace and the sounds of birds whose lives are 100% tied to those 80 trees. And, no, they can’t just go elsewhere. Humans are cutting trees at an alarming rate, and wildlife habitat is simply disappearing.

To the city of Albany, I say please stop this project and consider its wide-ranging impacts on people and our local planet. Ask the community at large what it wants.

Without those trees, I will never visit the Willamette River in Albany again.

Deb Merchant

Albany