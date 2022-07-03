Letter: Writer will never subscribe to paper

Headline: “Color after a dark day” (June 25).
Some much for unbiased journalism. Reason No. 345 that I will never subscribe to your horrible newspaper.
James Arness
Corvallis
Headline: “Color after a dark day” (June 25).
Some much for unbiased journalism. Reason No. 345 that I will never subscribe to your horrible newspaper.
James Arness
Corvallis
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
For years my dog and I have enjoyed strolling through our city parks and enjoying the peace and solitude.
It’s time for every candidate who has earned or is seeking a Donald Trump endorsement to explain to voters why they still associate themselves…
County officials want us to spend more tax dollars for a new jail, courthouse, crisis center, sheriff’s office and emergency operations center.
Let me add to your endorsement for mid-valley summertime events (June 17 editorial, “Celebrating the return of summer events”).
Where is the outrage and call for responsibility for the male participation in these unwanted pregnancies?
As a longtime advocate for universal health care, I never thought Medicare for everyone would be a bad thing.
Our democracy is teetering on the edge of destruction.
Where could shooters learn hate?
A very big thank-you to the Oregon State University baseball team, players and coaches for an amazing season!
President Biden’s request that Congress suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months is exactly the wrong policy direction.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.