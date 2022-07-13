Letter: Writer wants to return to Mud Bowl

UCLA and University of Southern California can leave the Pac-12; best regards, and hope Washington and Oregon go also, with all their “play for pay” Hollywood stars.

I want to return to the 1967 Mud Bowl game when we beat O.J. Simpson 3 to 0 by watering the field for four days before the game. My friend Jessie Lewis and that team stopped Simpson for less than 100 yards and no touchdowns for the only time in his college career.

Now that’s football, not from some 500-foot Roman coliseum like we are now building, selling $100 seats so we can be part of billion-dollar TV contracts of 15 years of forced rules by advertisers who just want to sell beer and meds.

And those big Jumbotron screens showing up close for second-guessing every call made by refs that are do-good, unbiased judgments. At 76, I am not enjoying sports for selling beer and meds, but for hard efforts, well-trained athletes.

George Shaw

Corvallis