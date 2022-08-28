Letter: Writer thanked Lord for granting prayer

I read Alice Rampton’s Aug. 20 “Interfaith Voices: Temples provide a sacred space.”

I, too, look forward to the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple’s completion. I prayed for several years for a House of the Lord to be built closer to me, because I disdain driving I-5 to the nearest operating temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Portland Oregon Temple in Lake Oswego.

I thanked the Lord for granting my prayer, not only for me, but for other faithful Saints who will be blessed by a House of the Lord in closer proximity. God blesses communities where His temples are built. There is a visitors’ center at the Portland Oregon Temple where the public is invited to walk the temple grounds and learn more about the sacredness of Jesus Christ’s latter-day temples.

The Abrahamic religions’ believers (Jews, Muslims and Christians) will see similarities among the Restored Church of Jesus Christ’s temples, the Tabernacle Moses was commanded by God to build, and Solomon’s temple. Temples are where sacred ordinances (ceremonies) are performed for God’s children to prepare them to return to live with Him again.

For me, attending the temple is a reminder of God’s great love for His children, how He has a plan for His children and how important Jesus Christ’s teachings and Atonement are for God’s children.

Rebecca Eigel

Tangent