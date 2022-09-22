Letter: Writer thanked by less print content

E-edition just as good?

I read with interest and some trepidation the editor’s somewhat breathless announcement of changes in the paper (“A letter from the editor,” Sept. 13). Content has been dropped from the print edition, but more content is available in the e-edition.

I understand this saves the publisher money, but does the publisher understand that I am paying more for the print edition of the newspaper, rather than just having an e-edition subscription, expressly to support print journalism? I pay about 20-odd bucks more a month.

And now I am thanked by less content in the print edition. On the good side, the e-edition is beautiful, if viewed on my desktop computer. On the bad side, the e-edition is nearly nonfunctional when viewed on my phone.

Here is the thing: I want to read the paper sitting in my easy chair, not in my office at my computer. I do read e-content from my phone while sitting in my easy chair, but reading the e-edition of the paper is a no go.

I challenge the editor of the paper to read an entire e-edition on her phone, including the new comics in the e+ section. I guess I will go ahead and save 20-some bucks a month and cancel my deficient print edition. I can get several national papers and news magazines with readable e-editions for the savings. Maybe I should even save more and skip the local paper altogether.

Steven Peterson

Brownsville