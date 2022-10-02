Letter: Writer supports Struthers for mayor

Andrew Struthers is my neighbor, and I think he is our best choice for mayor. He has served Ward 9 as city councilor and council vice-president.

At ward meetings and when meeting him in the neighborhood, I've been impressed with how closely he listens and how directly and clearly he answers questions and concerns. He is respectful, never defensive, very sincere, and I believe he wants to make Corvallis the best It can be.

When I asked a neighbor why they were going to vote for him, they immediately said, "Transparency!"

I'm a senior on a fixed income, so housing and other costs are concerns. Andrew has a goal of making housing more available and affordable and supporting economic growth.

As a father of two young children, Andrew wants a vibrant city where people can live successfully, and he will work hard toward the goal of making Corvallis an affordable, attractive place.

I believe Andrew will bring his considerable energy and talent toward the position of mayor. I encourage everyone to vote for Andrew Struthers next month.

Michele Barney

Corvallis