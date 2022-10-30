Letter: Writer supervised Michelle Duncan

What is being missed in all the letters in support of the current sheriff is that the vast majority of the employees at the sheriff’s office do not trust her and do not support her.

Most of the employees at all levels are afraid to speak up because of a genuine and substantiated fear of retaliation. This is not the Wild West anymore. The sheriff does not do 99% of the work, as she would have you believe. That 99.9% of the work is completed by the hardworking employees within the sheriff’s office.

True leadership in the law enforcement culture depends on and requires subordinate employees to have confidence and trust in the people they are expected to follow. Contrary to the propaganda currently published, Michelle Duncan has a career history of lacking fundamental leadership skills, i.e., the willingness of employees to follow her lead without formal directives. I have personal experience. I supervised her, managed her and worked under her as a subordinate.

I remain active in the Deputy Sheriff’s Office Association and regularly communicate with past and current employees within the sheriff’s office.

Rodney David

Lebanon